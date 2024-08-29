Football rumours: Arsenal eye Espanyol goalkeeper with Aaron Ramsdale exit close

What the papers say

Arsenal will make a play for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia after Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a move to Southampton, the Daily Mirror reports.

Sources close to the Spain Under-21 international told the paper he had been open to a deal, if presented the opportunity.

Reports suggest Arsenal have agreed on personal terms with Garcia amid rumours that Ramsdale would be making an exit.

It remains to be seen whether Espanyol will demand the 23-year-old’s full release clause or are willing to negotiate below the line.

Aston Villa could be looking to free up some space in order to finalise a £30million deal for Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

The Telegraph reports the Villans are looking to offload fringe players as manager Unai Emery continues his quest for a new right-back to replace an injured Matty Cash.

Geertruida, a Netherlands international, has been the subject of extensive conversations between Villa and the Eredivisie outfit, but the English club will have to make room in their squad to sign the deal, with reports suggesting they may be looking to release Diego Carlos.

Danish club FC Midtjylland are reportedly chasing a two-year deal for Fulham’s Kevin Mbabu.

According to The Standard, talks between the two clubs went “smoothly” and the 29-year-old was due to fly to Denmark on Thursday for a medical.

The Switzerland international right-back joined Craven Cottage from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg but has made just seven senior appearances since 2022.

Players to watch

Matt Turner: ESPN reports Nottingham Forest have turned down multiple offers for the United States goalkeeper, preferring he leave on a permanent deal. Turner has had a tough stint since joining the Premier League club last year, losing his place in the starting line up to Matz Selz.

Sofyan Amrabat: Everton have approached Fiorentina about signing the Morocco Midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Manchester United. According to Talksport, the Toffees are looking to strengthen their midfield before the transfer window closes on Friday.