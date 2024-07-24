Football rumours: Arsenal eye Spain internationals
What the papers say
Arsenal are eyeing more additions to their squad with two of Spain’s Euro 2024-winning squad in their sights. The Evening Standard reports the Gunners are interested in Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, 22, and Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, 28, although they face competition from Barcelona.
Manchester City are expecting an offer to take Yan Couto away from the Etihad. The Daily Mail reports Borussia Dortmund are allegedly interested in the 22-year-old Brazilian defender, who has yet to appear for the Premier League champions.
The Guardian reports Trevoh Chalobah feels he is being forced out of Chelsea after he was excluded from the club’s pre-season tour. The 25-year-old is reportedly “assessing his options” before deciding whether or not to find a new club.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Kieran Trippier: The England full-back has attracted interest from two Saudi Arabian clubs. According to the Northern Echo, the 33-year-old could leave Newcastle with one year remaining on his contract.
Filip Jorgensen: Chelsea are planning to make a play for the 22-year-old Villarreal goalkeeper, the Standard reports.
