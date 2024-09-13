Football rumours: Arsenal face high price tag for Viktor Gyokeres
What the papers say
Arsenal will need to pay the full release clause of 100million euros (£85million) for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, 26. The Metro reports the Lisbon club’s president Frederico Varandas said “inferior players” to the Sweden international have been sold for more than that amount. Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with the ex-Coventry striker.
England newcomer Angel Gomes could return to the Premier League with Tottenham when his Lille contract expires next summer, according to talkSPORT.
Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is not expected to make a deadline-day loan move to Turkey. According to The Daily Telegraph, the 27-year-old hopes to be included in the Blues’ 25-man Premier League squad.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Jamal Musiala: Liverpool are keen on the Bayern Munich midfielder, 21, with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain also monitoring the Germany international, reports online outlet Caughtoffside.
Joel Matip: West Ham could sign the former Liverpool defender on a free transfer with the 33-year-old Cameroon international without a club, according to Ruhr 24 in Germany.
