Football rumours: Arsenal in tug-of-war with Aston Villa over Mikel Merino
What the papers say
Arsenal could be forced to compete with Aston Villa for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino. The Sun reports the ex-Newcastle midfielder counts Villa boss Unai Emery and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta among his biggest admirers.
Newcastle have reportedly told the Football Association they will fight to keep manager Eddie Howe amid speculation he is primed to take the reins from Gareth Southgate as England boss. The Guardian and the Sun both named Howe as a top contender for the national job, alongside Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel.
Manchester United are believed to have had a £52million bid to sign Lille defender Leny Yoro accepted. The Evening Standard reports Real Madrid are also interested in the centre-back, but are happy to wait until his free agency in 2025.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Trent Alexander-Arnold: Real Madrid are said to be interested in the England right-back. Alexander-Arnold, 25, has one year left on his contract with Liverpool, according to talkSPORT.
Ollie Watkins: Cole Palmer has reportedly tried to convince the winger to sign for Chelsea this summer. Football Insider reports the pair struck up a friendship during the Euros, with the new bond labelled a “key situation in turning Watkins’ head” regarding a potential transfer.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox