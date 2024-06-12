Football rumours: Arsenal set sights on Nico Williams
What the papers say
The Sun says that Arsenal will join several other major clubs in targeting winger Nico Williams, who has a release clause of around £42million from Athletic Bilbao.
Also in the Sun, Michael Olise could be ditching Crystal Palace in favour of Chelsea. However, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been linked with the 22-year-old winger.
Chelsea are also keen on Colombian 20-year-old Jhon Duran, with Aston Villa expected to demand more than £40m for the striker, as per the Guardian.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Joshua Zirkzee: Manchester United will join Arsenal in the race to nab the Dutch forward from Bologna with his £34m release clause, writes the Metro.
Douglas Luiz: According to Sky Sports, Juventus are well on their way to signing the Brazilian midfielder from Aston Villa.
Kieran Tierney: Arsenal are willing to sell the Scottish defender at a loss during the summer transfer window, with offers as low as £15m understood to move the 27-year-old along, says Football Insider.
