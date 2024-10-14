Football rumours: Arsenal unfazed by Real Madrid’s William Saliba interest
What the papers say
Arsenal remain unfazed by Real Madrid’s interest in William Saliba, the Express reports. The Gunners are reportedly confident the France defender will remain with the club for the near future after signing a lucrative four-year deal in 2023. The Spanish giants have reportedly targeted Saliba in a bid to bolster their defence, with rumours swirling they will make a bid next summer.
Manchester United could be looking to sell Harry Maguire. The Star claims the club will “listen to offers” for the England defender in January, with the price tag starting at just £10million. The 31-year-old joined United in 2019 from Leicester in an £80m deal but has rarely been a first-choice selection under Erik ten Hag in recent years.
The Telegraph reports Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has no desire to leave the Magpies, despite his name being shortlisted to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager. The Football Association is reportedly aware of Howe’s position.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Georgiy Sudakov: Arsenal and Tottenham have joined the race to sign the 22-year-old Ukraine midfielder from Shakhtar Donetsk, according to CaughtOffside.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Juventus could make a move for the 27-year-old English forward, who will be out of contract next year, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox