21 May 2024

Football rumours: Aston Villa close in on reunion with Ross Barkley

By NewsChain Sport
What the papers say

Ross Barkley is close to an instant return to the Premier League after being relegated with Luton. According to The Guardian, Aston Villa are set to re-sign the former England midfielder, 30, four years after his loan spell at the club from Chelsea.

Villa are open to offers for defender Diego Carlos, 31. The Daily Telegraph reports the Brazilian is available as the club seek to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

Newcastle’s Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 24, and Netherlands forward Brian Brobbey, 22, from Ajax top Arsenal’s wish list in their hunt for a new striker, reports The Guardian. The Gunners are keen to have a new forward ahead of their pre-season tour.

Manchester City and Newcastle are both keen on Portugal winger Pedro Neto. The Daily Telegraph says Wolves want a club-record £60million for the 24-year-old.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ronald Araujo: The Barcelona and Uruguay defender, 25, is wanted by Aston Villa boss Unai Emery according to Spanish outlet Sport.

Davinson Sanchez: Everton could move for the Colombia centre-back, 27, from Galatasaray if Jarrad Branthwaite, 21 – a target for Manchester United – leaves in the summer, reports Caught Offside.

