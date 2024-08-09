Football rumours: Aston Villa keen on Joao Felix
What the papers say
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has his heart set on signing 24-year-old forward Joao Felix, who is supposedly keen to leave Atletico Madrid, says BirminghamLive.
Liverpool remain keen on Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, with a price hike for the 23-year-old likely after talks stalled in June, writes the Liverpool Echo.
Real Madrid and Paris St Germain are circling highly-rated defender Josh Acheampong as a potential option at right-back with the 18-year-old a graduate of Chelsea’s academy, reports the Independent.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Kurt Zouma: The West Ham defender is off for a medical to complete a deal with Dubai-based club Shabab Al Ahli, reports Sky Sports.
Facundo Buonanotte: The 19-year-old could become Leicester’s fifth signing of the summer, as the club nears a loan deal for the Brighton midfielder, reports the Daily Mail.
Martin Zubimendi: Real Sociedad are working hard to convince the 25-year-old to reject a move from Liverpool, with a £51million release clause on the cards for the Spanish midfielder, says the Times.
