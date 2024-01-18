18 January 2024

Football rumours: Barcelona among six clubs interested in Kalvin Phillips

By NewsChain Sport
18 January 2024

What the papers say

Barcelona have joined the growing list of clubs interested in Manchester City’s 28-year-old midfielder Kalvin Phillips, the Telegraph reports. The Spanish giants join Atletico Madrid, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Newcastle and Juventus who are all vying for Phillips’ signature.

It comes as the i report that Newcastle are looking around Europe for a midfielder in case Phillips cannot convince his club to lower their fee for him to leave on loan.

If Tottenham decide to sell their Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Italian club Napoli will make a move for the 28-year-old, according to the Telegraph.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Conor Gallagher: Football Insider says Tottenham have not given up their pursuit for Chelsea’s midfielder who has played 20 games for the club this year with no goals.

Xavi Simons: Arsenal are reportedly leading the race for the Dutch 20-year-old, according to Football Transfers, who is on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris St Germain, where he has scored four goals in 17 games with seven assists.

