Football rumours: Bayern Munich keeping an eye on Alisson Becker
What the papers say
Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on developments regarding the future of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, reports The Sun. The Brazil international, 31, has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.
Manchester United are also looking at a move for a goalkeeper. The Sun says Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson, 24, could be brought in as an understudy to Andre Onana.
Anthony Gordon, 23, is close to agreeing a fresh six-year deal to stay at Newcastle, according to the Daily Mirror. The England winger has been interesting Liverpool.
Ben Chilwell’s return to the first-team squad will not guarantee his future at Chelsea. The Daily Mirror says the club will seek bids for the England defender, 27, in January.
Players to watch
Martin Zubimendi: Manchester City are considering a January move for Real Sociedad’s Spain midfielder, 25, according to Football Insider.
Merlin Rohl: Liverpool are looking at the 22-year-old Freiburg midfielder, reports German outlet Bild.
