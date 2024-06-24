Football rumours: Bayern Munich look at move for Bernardo Silva
Bayern Munich are keen on Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, according to the Daily Star. The 29-year-old Portugal star has two years remaining on his contract with a reported £50million buy-out clause.
Spain winger Nico Williams is interesting Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. But the Daily Express reports any move for the 21-year-old from Athletic Bilbao threatens upsetting senior players at the Emirates due to his wage demands.
England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is close to a move to Newcastle, according to The Guardian. The 27-year-old has one year left on his contract with Everton.
Everton are also awaiting a fresh offer from Manchester United for Jarrad Branthwaite, reports the Daily Mail. They rejected United’s initial offer for the 21-year-old England defender.
Joshua Kimmich: Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are among the clubs who could land the Germany midfielder, 29, if he leaves Bayern Munich, reports Sky Sport Germany.
Brais Mendez: Aston Villa have made enquiries about Real Sociedad’s Spain midfielder, 27, according to the Daily Express.
