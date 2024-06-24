24 June 2024

Football rumours: Bayern Munich look at move for Bernardo Silva

By NewsChain Sport
24 June 2024

What the papers say

Bayern Munich are keen on Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, according to the Daily Star. The 29-year-old Portugal star has two years remaining on his contract with a reported £50million buy-out clause.

Spain winger Nico Williams is interesting Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. But the Daily Express reports any move for the 21-year-old from Athletic Bilbao threatens upsetting senior players at the Emirates due to his wage demands.

England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is close to a move to Newcastle, according to The Guardian. The 27-year-old has one year left on his contract with Everton.

Everton are also awaiting a fresh offer from Manchester United for Jarrad Branthwaite, reports the Daily Mail. They rejected United’s initial offer for the 21-year-old England defender.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Joshua Kimmich: Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are among the clubs who could land the Germany midfielder, 29, if he leaves Bayern Munich, reports Sky Sport Germany.

Brais Mendez: Aston Villa have made enquiries about Real Sociedad’s Spain midfielder, 27, according to the Daily Express.

