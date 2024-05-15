15 May 2024

Football rumours: Bayern Munich look to Bruno Fernandes after player frustration

By NewsChain Sport
15 May 2024

What the papers say

Bayern Munich are keen to sign Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and hope to take advantage of growing frustrations at Old Trafford for the 29-year-old, reports the Independent.

The Old Trafford club are gearing up to place an offer of £55million for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, says the Daily Mail.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is the top candidate to replace under-fire manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, writes the Telegraph.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tosin Adarabioyo: Manchester United are trying to swoop in on Newcastle’s move for the Fulham defender, reports Talksport.

Khephren Thuram: Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign the 23-year-old Nice midfielder for £13m, says the Mirror.

Gabri Veiga: Aston Villa are keen to sign the Spain Under-21 midfielder from Al-Ahli as he is eager to head back to Europe in the summer, according to Givemesport.

