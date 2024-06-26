26 June 2024

Football rumours: Bayern Munich set sights on Joao Palhinha

By NewsChain Sport
26 June 2024

What the papers say

Bayern Munich have their eyes set on Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, but it seems the German side may not able to match the midfielder’s £60million valuation, reports the Telegraph

Also in the Telegraph, Brighton are eager to reignite talks with Leicester over midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Sky Sports reports that a race for 18-year-old winger Edmund Baidoo seems to be heating up. Both Nottingham Forest and Brighton appear keen to sign the Ghanaian talent.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jadon Sancho: Barcelona may be eyeing a loan deal for the Manchester United winger after the Spanish giants commenced talks with Old Trafford, Sport reports.

Jaden Philogene: Barcelona are also making moves for the Hull winger, with his club understood to have green lit a loan agreement with the option to buy, as per Sport.

Joao Palhinha has been the subject of speculation for some time (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police chief who lied with ‘arrogant temerity’ is dismissed without notice

news

Just Stop Oil activists bailed after Stonehenge sprayed with orange paint

news

Tory campaign director takes leave of absence amid election betting ‘scandal’

news