Football rumours: Bayern Munich set sights on Joao Palhinha
What the papers say
Bayern Munich have their eyes set on Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, but it seems the German side may not able to match the midfielder’s £60million valuation, reports the Telegraph
Also in the Telegraph, Brighton are eager to reignite talks with Leicester over midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Sky Sports reports that a race for 18-year-old winger Edmund Baidoo seems to be heating up. Both Nottingham Forest and Brighton appear keen to sign the Ghanaian talent.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Jadon Sancho: Barcelona may be eyeing a loan deal for the Manchester United winger after the Spanish giants commenced talks with Old Trafford, Sport reports.
Jaden Philogene: Barcelona are also making moves for the Hull winger, with his club understood to have green lit a loan agreement with the option to buy, as per Sport.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox