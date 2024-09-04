04 September 2024

Football rumours: Ben Chilwell and Casemiro linked with moves to Turkey

By NewsChain Sport
04 September 2024

What the papers say

Chelsea are open to loaning 27-year-old left-back Ben Chilwell to Turkey, however, they have yet to receive any offers, reports the Telegraph.

Chelsea and Greece’s AEK Athens are in negotiations for the transfer of 21-year-old Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana, says the Daily Mail.

The Telegraph reports Tottenham have struck an unusual deal that gives the club a two-week window to sign 22-year-old American Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis. The Premier League outfit have secured a ‘priority option’ for the United States international and will fork out more than £21 million for the player if a deal goes through.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mohamed Salah: Liverpool are planning to open contract talks with the Egypt forward after the 32-year-old said this year could be his final season at the club following the 3-0 win at Manchester United, reports Football Insider.

Casemiro: Galatasaray are negotiating with Manchester United to arrange a one-year loan for the Brazil midfielder, 32, writes Turkish paper Ali Naci Kucuk.

Naby Keita: It seems the  Werder Bremen midfielder is also looking to relocate to Turkey, with talks underway between his  Bundesliga club and Istanbul Basaksehir for the 29-year-old after his move to Sunderland fell through,  says the Guardian.

