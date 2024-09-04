Football rumours: Ben Chilwell and Casemiro linked with moves to Turkey
What the papers say
Chelsea are open to loaning 27-year-old left-back Ben Chilwell to Turkey, however, they have yet to receive any offers, reports the Telegraph.
Chelsea and Greece’s AEK Athens are in negotiations for the transfer of 21-year-old Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana, says the Daily Mail.
The Telegraph reports Tottenham have struck an unusual deal that gives the club a two-week window to sign 22-year-old American Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis. The Premier League outfit have secured a ‘priority option’ for the United States international and will fork out more than £21 million for the player if a deal goes through.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Mohamed Salah: Liverpool are planning to open contract talks with the Egypt forward after the 32-year-old said this year could be his final season at the club following the 3-0 win at Manchester United, reports Football Insider.
Casemiro: Galatasaray are negotiating with Manchester United to arrange a one-year loan for the Brazil midfielder, 32, writes Turkish paper Ali Naci Kucuk.
Naby Keita: It seems the Werder Bremen midfielder is also looking to relocate to Turkey, with talks underway between his Bundesliga club and Istanbul Basaksehir for the 29-year-old after his move to Sunderland fell through, says the Guardian.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox