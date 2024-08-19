Football rumours: Brentford reject Saudi club’s Ivan Toney bid
What the papers say
Brentford have rejected a bid from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli for England forward Ivan Toney, according to the Telegraph. The 28-year-old striker was left out of the Bees’ Premier League opener on Sunday, with boss Thomas Frank revealing his absence was due to “transfer interest”.
Crystal Palace have poured cold water on Manchester City and Tottenham’s pursuit of Eberechi Eze, according to the Sun. The paper reports the England international’s release clause has now expired and the Eagles are determined to keep hold of the 26-year-old.
Mikel Merino, who was absent from Real Sociedad’s opening game of the season, remains keen to join Arsenal, according to the Mirror. Reports suggest the Premier League club could pay around £30million for the Spain midfielder.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Scott McTominay: Fulham have reopened talks with Manchester United over the 27-year-old, Sky Sports reports. United are said to have rejected two bids for the midfielder, but an improved offer is expected if talks go well.
Facundo Pellistri: There could be another potential exit from Old Trafford as the 22-year-old Uruguay winger may be on the move to Greek club Panathinaikos, according to the Athletic.
