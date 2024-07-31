Football rumours: Brighton and Dortmund agree Pascal Gross deal
What the papers say
Brighton will “reluctantly” allow Pascal Gross to join Borussia Dortmund after the two sides agreed to a deal, the Guardian reports.
The Germany midfielder signed the club in 2017 after they were promoted to the Premier League. It is believed the deal is worth an initial £5.9million.
Kieran McKenna has emerged as a new contender to take over Gareth Southgate as England manager, the Sun reports
Football Association technical director John McDermott, who is responsible for shortlisting candidates, worked with McKenna when he was a youth coach at Tottenham.
Sporting Lisbon could sell Viktor Gyokeres after reducing Coventry’s sell-on clause, the Mirror reports.
The 26-year-old is linked with Arsenal after a solid debut season in Portugal, with Sporting paying a €2m sum to reduce a 15 per cent sell-on clause in the previous deal struck with Coventry.
Aston Villa are rumoured to be interested in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, the Daily Express reports.
Unai Emery’s side are exploring the option as they hunt for a potential replacement for Jhon Duran, who could be heading to West Ham.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Conor Gallagher: Atletico Madrid are planning a raid on the Chelsea midfielder, BBC Sport reports. The 24-year-old is reportedly yet to agree on personal terms with the Spanish club.
Crysencio Summerville: West Ham could pull out of the race for the Leeds winger, TalkSPORT reports. The Hammers are one of several clubs interested in the 22-year-old.
