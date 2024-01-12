12 January 2024

Football rumours: Brighton set huge price for Evan Ferguson as Chelsea circle

By NewsChain Sport
12 January 2024

What the papers say

Chelsea will have to pay more than £100million if they want to sign 19-year-old Irish striker Evan Ferguson as Brighton resist letting go of the teenager, the Evening Standard says. Ferguson has signed a deal with Brighton until 2029 after a promising start to his career, including scoring six goals for the club this season.

Everton have slapped a £60million fee on 22-year-old midfielder Amadou Onana, and i sport reports that Arsenal, who are interested in the Belgian, will have to sell a player to afford him.

Fulham, Everton and clubs overseas are said to be interested in Brentford’s 26-year-old midfielder Frank Onyeka, the Guardian reports.

The Times says West Ham are interested in Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez, who Feyenoord value at £30million. The 22-year-old has scored 18 goals in 16 Eredivisie games this season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jack Clarke: Football London reports West Ham and Crystal Palace are interested in Sunderland’s 23-year-old forward who is valued at around £20million.

Victor Osimhen: Senior figures at Real Madrid believe the club should sign the 25-year-old Napoli striker instead of Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, according to Football Transfers.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson reveals he has ‘about a year’ to live due to cancer

world news

Sunak promises new law to exonerate subpostmasters caught up in Horizon scandal

news

Announcement imminent on plan to overturn Horizon subpostmasters’ convictions

news