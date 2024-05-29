Football rumours: Casemiro’s time at Old Trafford drawing to a close
What the papers say
Casemiro‘s time at Old Trafford is reportedly nearing its end. The Sun – citing Portuguese outlet Goal – says the Manchester United midfielder and club chiefs are expected to mutually agree to part ways, with Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiya leading the chase for his signature. The development comes after the 32-year-old Brazil captain was said to be “hurt” by manager Erik ten Hag’s decision to drop him for the FA Cup final.
The Guardian reports West Ham have agreed to buy Flamengo defender Fabricio Bruno. According to the paper, the deal is for £12.5million plus £2.5m in add-ons and is the first signing since Julen Lopetegui was confirmed as head coach of the Premier League club last week.
And the Daily Mirror reports Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are preparing a move for 22-year-old Gent defender Archie Brown, who has recently made a name for himself in Belgium.
Players to watch
Joao Felix: Spanish outlet Sport says Barcelona could bring the Atletico Madrid forward back to the Nou Camp for a second loan spell.
Sepp Van Den Berg: Liverpool have placed a £20m valuation on the defender, according to The Athletic.
