11 July 2024

Football rumours: Chelsea cool on Dani Olmo move

By NewsChain Sport
Chelsea will pass on triggering the £50m release clause for RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo, as per Sky Sports.

Olmo, who has 38 international caps, is in Spain’s squad at Euro 2024 and could play against England this weekend.

Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves has completed his medical ahead of a likely move to Ipswich Town, according to Sky Sports.

Nico Williams: Barcelona have agreed a deal in principle for the Athletic Bilbao forward, as per Sport.

Matthijs de Ligt: Manchester United are pushing to wrap up the signing of the Bayern Munich defender as soon as it can after Euro 2024, reports Bild.

Joao Palhinha: The Fulham midfielder is on the verge of completing his move to Bayern Munich in the next 24 hours, says Sky Germany.

