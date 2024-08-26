Football rumours: Chelsea eye moves for Jadon Sancho and Dominic Calvert-Lewin
What the papers say
Chelsea have emerged as a possible destination for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, 24. The Daily Telegraph reports the Blues could include fellow England international Raheem Sterling, 29, as part of a swap deal.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also among the players on Chelsea’s radar in the final week before the transfer window closes. The Sun reports they could turn to the Everton striker, 27, due to the wage demands of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, 25.
Southampton are mulling over an approach for Aaron Ramsdale. The Daily Mail reports Arsenal have rejected a loan proposal for the England goalkeeper, 26.
Arsenal also look poised to end their pursuit of Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger Nico Williams, 22, according to The Independent. The Euro 2024 winner has been a top target throughout the summer.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Eddie Nketiah: Crystal Palace could pursue the Arsenal forward, 25, after a move to Nottingham Forest fell through, according to the Athletic.
James Ward-Prowse: The England midfielder, 29, could leave West Ham before Friday’s transfer deadline, reports Teamtalk.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox