Football rumours: Chelsea make enquiry about Alexander Isak
What the papers say
Chelsea have added Newcastle’s Alexander Isak to their summer shopping list. The Daily Mail said the Blues have made an enquiry about the Sweden striker, 24, but would have to shell out more than £115 million.
Another Newcastle forward has opted against a move, reports The Sun. Gambia international Yankuba Minteh, 19, has rejected a move to Lyon despite the French club agreeing a £40 million fee.
Amadou Onana, 22, is being lined up for a move to Bayern Munich, according to the Liverpool Echo. The German giants are looking at the Belgium midfielder after their efforts to sign Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28, from Fulham have been frustrated.
Manchester United will be offered Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte for a cut price, according to the Daily Mail. The 23-year-old will be available for less than the £51 million Paris St-Germain paid for him a year ago.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Julian Alvarez: Spanish outlet Sport reports Barcelona are interested in Manchester City’s 24-year-old Argentina striker.
