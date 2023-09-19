19 September 2023

Football rumours: Clubs monitoring Aaron Ramsdale situation at Arsenal

By NewsChain Sport
19 September 2023

What the papers say

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 25, is attracting transfer attention after being dropped to the bench for Arsenal’s match at Everton. The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on the situation as he battles David Raya for the Gunners’ starting role.

Newcastle are lining up a potential £52million move for Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 26, according to the Daily Mail. Paqueta had been linked with an £80m move to Manchester City this summer but, amid an investigation into alleged betting breaches, he ended up staying at West Ham.

Real Betis are the latest suitors for former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, reports The Sun via Fichajes in Spain.

Chelsea have secured one of their young talents for another year, according to the Evening Standard. Defender Alfie Gilchrist, 19, has reportedly extended his contract until 2025.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jose Maria Gimenez: Manchester United are being linked with Atletico Madrid’s Uruguayan defender, 28.

Serge Gnabry: United are also reportedly lining up a bid for the Germany forward, 28, from Bayern Munich.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Russell Brand jokes about raping a woman in resurfaced podcast interview

news

Paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell dies in prison

football

No 10 reveals measures to be implemented for ban on American XL bully dogs

news