Football rumours: Conor Gallagher weighs up options
What the papers say
Conor Gallagher is “keeping his options open” despite rejecting an initial two-year extension from Chelsea. The Daily Mail reports the 24-year-old is open to discussions, including a potential move to Atletico Madrid or another offer from the Blues. The Spanish club reportedly remain keen on Gallagher, after agreeing to a £33.7m fee for the midfielder.
Joe Gomez remains committed to Liverpool despite suggestions he could be headed elsewhere this summer, The Times reports. The defender’s future came into question with Newcastle United prepared to pay £45million for him in a deal involving Anthony Gordon moving to Anfield. The proposal was later shelved.
The Sun reports striker Jean-Phillippe Mateta is eyeing a new contract at Crystal Palace after scoring 16 Premier League Goals last season. Media reports suggest the news will be a blow to Chelsea, who were hoping Napoli would snap up Mateta to make way for Victor Osimhen’s departure.
The bidding war for Marc Guehi is hotting up, with Liverpool joining the race for the England defender. The Sun reports Arne Slot is keen to rival the Newcastle, with Arsenal and Tottenham also expressed interest in Guehi and the Daily Mirror reports Newcastle opened negotiations with Crystal Palace last week.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Matt O’Riley: Chelsea have joined the long list of clubs vying for the Celtic star’s attention, Sky Sports reports. Atalanta, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Southampton are also admirers.
Amir Richardson: The Reims midfielder, 22, has landed on Tottenham’s radar after a starring role for Morocco at the Olympics, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox