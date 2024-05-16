16 May 2024

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo eager to see Bruno Fernandes join Al-Nassr

By NewsChain Sport
16 May 2024

What the papers say

Talks are underway over Thomas Tuchel staying as Bayern Munich boss, according to the Daily Mail.

Cristiano Ronaldo is keen to see Bruno Fernandes join him at Al-Nassr at the end of the season, reports the Daily Mail.

According to the Sun, Barcelona have identified Liverpool forward Luis Diaz as their top transfer target this summer.

A decision on Erik ten Hag‘s future at Manchester United will be made in the next fortnight, with the Sun that the likelihood he will keep his role is approximately 50-50.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jean-Philippe Mateta: According to L’Equipe, Napoli has identified the Crystal Palace player as a potential replacement for striker Victor Osimhen.

Xavi Simons: The Dutch midfielder is keen to return to Barcelona on loan this summer, writes the Mirror.

Benjamin Sesko: Arsenal look to be the club likely to sign RB Leipzig striker, TalkSport says.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry and Meghan arrive in Nigeria to champion Invictus Games

world news

Tory MP Natalie Elphicke in shock defection to Labour with blast at Sunak’s ‘chaotic’ rule

news

Israeli forces take control of Gaza side of Rafah crossing with Egypt

world news