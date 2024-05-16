Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo eager to see Bruno Fernandes join Al-Nassr
What the papers say
Talks are underway over Thomas Tuchel staying as Bayern Munich boss, according to the Daily Mail.
Cristiano Ronaldo is keen to see Bruno Fernandes join him at Al-Nassr at the end of the season, reports the Daily Mail.
According to the Sun, Barcelona have identified Liverpool forward Luis Diaz as their top transfer target this summer.
A decision on Erik ten Hag‘s future at Manchester United will be made in the next fortnight, with the Sun that the likelihood he will keep his role is approximately 50-50.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Jean-Philippe Mateta: According to L’Equipe, Napoli has identified the Crystal Palace player as a potential replacement for striker Victor Osimhen.
Xavi Simons: The Dutch midfielder is keen to return to Barcelona on loan this summer, writes the Mirror.
Benjamin Sesko: Arsenal look to be the club likely to sign RB Leipzig striker, TalkSport says.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox