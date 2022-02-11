11 February 2022

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo plans ‘showdown talks’ over Man Utd future

By NewsChain Sport
11 February 2022

What the papers say

An increasingly disillusioned Cristiano Ronaldo is planning “showdown talks” with his agent to discuss his post-season options, according to the Daily Star. The 37-year-old has suffered a dramatic dip in his form at Manchester United, who are currently sixth in the Premier League table.

Paul Pogba (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

In more Old Trafford-related gossip, the club could be set to lose midfielder Paul Pogba. The Daily Mirror reports that “some of Europe’s big guns” are lining up to sign the 28-year-old Frenchman, including Real Madrid, Paris St Germain and Juventus.

Elsewhere, Chelsea could lose their £72m goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Sun says the Blues are ready to listen to offers for the Spaniard in the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Franck Kessie: Marca reports that Barcelona are winning the race to sign the highly-rated AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder this summer. The paper says that the 25-year-old is also being targeted by Liverpool.

Youri Tielemans: The Flemish paper Het Nieuwsblad reports, via Metro, that Leicester have reduced their asking price for the midfielder from £60m to £35m. Arsenal and the Red Devils are among those in the race to sign the 24-year-old.

