18 June 2024

Football rumours: Crystal Palace place £65m price tag on Marc Guehi

By NewsChain Sport
18 June 2024

What the papers say

England defender Marc Guehi will cost at least £65million if anyone wants to lure him away from Crystal Palace this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph. Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all shown interest in the 23-year-old.

West Ham are considering a move for left-back Ryan Sessegnon, reports The Guardian. The 24-year-old was released by Tottenham at the end of the season.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is a target for former manager Jose Mourinho. The Daily Mail reports the Sweden defender, 29, is wanted by his former boss at Fenerbahce.

Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell has emerged as a target for Wrexham, according to The Sun. The Welsh club, on the rise under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are eyeing the 27-year-old Wales international on a free transfer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Crysencio Summerville: Brighton have opened talks to sign the 22-year-old Dutch winger from Leeds, according to TalkSport.

Ferran Torres: West Ham are keen on the Spain winger, 24, but he would prefer to remain at Barcelona, reports Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

