Football rumours: Crystal Palace place £65m price tag on Marc Guehi
What the papers say
England defender Marc Guehi will cost at least £65million if anyone wants to lure him away from Crystal Palace this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph. Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all shown interest in the 23-year-old.
West Ham are considering a move for left-back Ryan Sessegnon, reports The Guardian. The 24-year-old was released by Tottenham at the end of the season.
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is a target for former manager Jose Mourinho. The Daily Mail reports the Sweden defender, 29, is wanted by his former boss at Fenerbahce.
Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell has emerged as a target for Wrexham, according to The Sun. The Welsh club, on the rise under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are eyeing the 27-year-old Wales international on a free transfer.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Crysencio Summerville: Brighton have opened talks to sign the 22-year-old Dutch winger from Leeds, according to TalkSport.
Ferran Torres: West Ham are keen on the Spain winger, 24, but he would prefer to remain at Barcelona, reports Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox