Football rumours: Crystal Palace turn attention to Ismaila Sarr

Crystal Palace have set their sights on Marseille winger Ismaila Sarr. The Evening Standard reports Sarr has been on the club’s radar for years and was recently identified as a key target by Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman. Sarr joined Marseille in 2023 after four years at Watford. The Eagles are eager to bolster their attack after Michael Olise’s move to Bayern Munich.

Manchester United are looking to ramp up their search for a full-back, the Telegraph reports. Bayern Munich and Morocco defender Noussair Mazraoui has been identified as a potential replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who could be sold later this summer.

The Sun reports Trent Alexander-Arnold wants to stay with Liverpool despite interest from abroad. The defender, who is out of contract next summer, has attracted interest from Real Madrid. But recent reports suggest Alexander-Arnold has spoken with new Reds manager Arne Slot and is excited about the upcoming season.

Leicester and West Ham are ramping up the race for Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson. The Times reports the Gunners want £15million for the 24-year-old. While West Ham were the initial frontrunners, Nelson worked with new Leicester boss Steve Cooper at England Under-17 level.

David de Gea: The former Manchester United goalkeeper could be making his return to football, the Mirror Reports. The veteran exited the Red Devils last summer and has spent the last year as a free agent. But a cryptic social media post has sparked interest among fans, and reports from the Athletic confirm that the shot-stopper could confirm his next move in the coming days.Conor Gallagher: Atletico Madrid are “extremely confident” they will sign the Chelsea midfielder, TEAMtalk reports. The 24-year-old also attracted interest from Tottenham, but the Spanish giants are now believed to be frontrunners.