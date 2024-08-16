Football rumours: Dominic Calvert-Lewin available for the right offer
Everton could sell striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, if the right offer came in, reports the Daily Mirror. Everton boss Sean Dyche admits it would be a “challenge” for the club to turn down a large offer for any player.
Southampton are targeting striker Cameron Archer from Aston Villa, according to the Daily Mirror via The Athletic. The 22-year-old returned to Villa from Sheffield United when the Blades were relegated as part of his transfer deal last summer.
Villa have emerged as one of the potential suitors for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. The Daily Mirror reports the 25-year-old is on a shortlist of potential replacements if Diego Carlos leaves the club.
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, 27, is off Manchester United’s list of targets. The Metro reports United are pursuing other options.
Sander Berge: Manchester United are in talks with Burnley over signing the 26-year-old Norway midfielder, reports Sky Sports.
Noni Madueke: Chelsea have priced the winger, 22, at £60million reports The Athletic.
