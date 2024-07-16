Football rumours: Eddie Howe leading the contenders to succeed Gareth Southgate
What the papers say
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is an early frontrunner for the England job if Gareth Southgate bows out after eight years in charge. The Guardian also reports that former national team midfielders Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are among the contenders to take over.
The Daily Mirror also says former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter and England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley are on the shortlist.
Arsenal have reportedly rejected an offer from Fulham to sign midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. According to the Evening Standard, the Cottagers are said to be weighing up whether or not to make a second offer, with Crystal Palace also interested in the 23-year-old England international.
Arsenal are also considering a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino who played a crucial role in Spain’s Euro 2024 campaign, the Daily Telegraph reports. Merino helped knock out tournament hosts Germany with a dramatic match-winning header in the quarter-finals. The stint would be the midfielder’s second in the Premier League, having played for Newcastle in 2017-18.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Wilfried Gnonto: Newcastle could be making a bid for the 20-year-old Leeds winger as they look to boost their offensive options for next season. Gnoto is being considered to replace Miguel Almiron, who is rumoured to be moving to Saudi Arabia, reports TeamTalk.
Dani Olmo: Manchester City have advanced negotiations to sign the Spain midfielder from RB Leipzig, according to Football Insider. But Fabrizio Romano reports Bayern Munich could also be interested in Olmo, 26, after his Euro 2024 exploits.
