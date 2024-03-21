Football rumours: England eyes possible replacements for Gareth Southgate
What the papers say
The Mirror says Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, and Gary O’Neil could all be in the running for the England manager’s job if Gareth Southgate leaves for Manchester United.
Also according to the Mirror, if Bayern Munich are unable to recruit Xabi Alonso, the German club could look to Jose Mourinho to replace Thomas Tuchel.
Brazilian defender Thiago Silva is looking to return to Fluminense when his Chelsea contract runs out at the end of the season, says The Sun.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Raphinha: Tottenham are interested in the Brazilian winger, with Sport reporting that his future at Barcelona remains unclear.
Conor Gallagher: Spurs are also circling the Chelsea midfielder, whose contract expires in 2025, writes Teamtalk.
Tosin Adarabioyo: Liverpool, Tottenham, and AC Milan are all interested in the 26-year-old defender, even though the Standard writes that Fulham are keen to offer him a new contract.
