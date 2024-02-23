Football rumours: Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd future in balance until end of season
What the papers say
Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to wait until the end of the season before deciding on the future of manager Erik ten Hag, reports the Daily Star.
Meanwhile, Liverpool knocked back an approach from Chelsea for forward Darwin Nunez last summer, says The Times.
According to the Independent, Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is a leading contender to replace Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp if they miss the chance to secure Xabi Alonso .
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Tottenham do not expect the midfielder to stay at the club this summer, with several Serie A sides interested in the 28-year-old, writes Football Insider.
Amadou Onana: Arsenal are eager to sign the Everton midfielder this summer, reports TEAMtalk.
Oscar Bobb: Manchester City are close to locking the Norway striker into a new long-term contract, says the Daily Mail.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox