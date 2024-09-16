Football rumours: Everton considering move for Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope
What the papers say
Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope is reportedly on the radar of Everton boss Sean Dyche as a potential replacement for Jordan Pickford. Pickford, the England keeper, has been struggling for form and The Sun says Dyche views Pope as an ideal option to shake up his squad. Pope could be available for transfer as Newcastle are believed to be tracking Burnley’s James Trafford as a long-term signing.
The Daily Star reports Manchester City are leading the chase for Jamal Musiala after the Germany winger rejected Bayern Munich’s latest contract offer. Musiala is said to be seeking a deal worth £300,000 a week, with Manchester City reportedly ahead of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal in their pursuit of the 21-year-old.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Joshua Kimmich: Sky Sports Germany says the 29-year-old midfielder is open to a new deal with Bayern Munich.
Samuele Ricci: AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli are all tracking the Torino midfielder, according to Calciomercato.
