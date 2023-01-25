Football rumours: Everton up for sale with £500 million asking price

What the papers say

Everton have been put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri, 67, who is looking for offers of more than £500m for the Premier League club, according to The Guardian. The paper adds that the British-Iranian businessman had been seeking outside investment for some months before finally putting the club on the market.

Elsewhere, the Evening Standard says Arsenal could rival Chelsea for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in the summer after the Blues failed to agree to a deal. The 21-year-old had wanted to move to Stamford Bridge but was not willing to force a move from Brighton and Chelsea are increasingly resigned to missing out on the Ecuador international.

The Times adds that the Seagulls have placed a valuation of £100 million on Caicedo. Tony Bloom, the owner, will reportedly not countenance another player departure this month, with his squad already depleted by the sales of the left back Marc Cucurella, 24, to Chelsea and the attacking midfielder Leandro Trossard, 28, to Arsenal, as well as the health-enforced retirement of midfielder Enock Mwepu, 25.

And Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is a target for Leicester City as they attempt to bolster Brendan Rodgers’s squad to climb away from relegation danger, The Telegraph writes. Rodgers is wanting to add a wide player and a centre-back in the final week of the January transfer window and is ready to test Leeds’s resolve over the 26-year-old.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Nicolas Jackson: The Guardian reports the 21-year-old Villarreal and Senegal forward will have a medical at Bournemouth on Wednesday before a 23m euro (£20.3m) move.

Matias Vina: 90 Min says the Cherries are in talks with Roma about signing the 25-year-old Uruguay defender.