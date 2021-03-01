Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The Mirror reports Harvey Barnes is getting plenty of interest around the league after a run of form in which he has scored nine goals in 25 games while also setting up four more. The attention of Manchester United and Liverpool has seen Leicester begin talks with the one-cap England winger about a new contract, despite him already being on the books at King Power Stadium until the end of the 2023-24 season. Barnes was carried off on a stretcher during Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal and is set to be out for at least six weeks with a knee injury.

The Gunners’ weekend win over Leicester was the sixth Arsenal game in which Martin Odegaard has appeared, with the young midfielder combining well with Nicolas Pepe prior to the winger’s goal. But the Norwegian, 22, appears destined to leave Arsenal and return to Real Madrid. The Sun cites Spain’s Marca outlet as saying the loanee will go back to Madrid despite him earlier this month hinting that he may want to stay in north London.

Adam Armstrong cannot stop scoring goals, which has attracted the attention of West Ham (PA Wire)

West Ham may be put off by the large asking price for striker Adam Armstrong, according to the Daily Mail. Blackburn are looking to cash in the 24-year-old’s earning potential before his contract expires in 2022, particularly with him having scored 20 goals across all competitions this season. The Championship side have demanded £25million for Armstrong, which is significantly more than the £10m Hammers want to pay.

A former Rovers striker who could be on the move is Sheffield Wednesday’s Jordan Rhodes. The Sun says the 31-year-old is unhappy at Hillsborough and Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy, who failed to secure Rhodes in January, wants to sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

Could the MLS one day see the likes of Lionel Messi, 33, and 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo on its pitches? That is the hope of Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, with the Mirror reporting the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player “aspires” to bring players of the class of the Argentina and Portugal internationals to the Florida side.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manuel Locatelli: Manchester City will have more competition for Sassuolo’s 23-year-old midfielder, with Italian outlet Calciomercato reporting Real Madrid have joined Juventus in the race for the Italy international’s signature.

Nuno Tavares: Portugal’s O Jogo says Newcastle and Burnley are interested in the 21-year-old Benfica defender, who is also being monitored by the Serie A’s Napoli.