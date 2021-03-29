Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants to sign Erling Haaland in the summer, according to the Express. The paper cites Sport as saying Tuchel has asked club owner Roman Abramovich to use Timo Werner as part of a swap deal to secure the 20-year-old striker. The Blues will reportedly have to compete for the Norway international’s signature with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Diogo Dalot could end up leaving Manchester United permanently after impressing at AC Milan. The 22-year-old has been on a season-long loan with the Italian side, with the Metro reporting they have informally offered United £12 million to sign the Portuguese. The defender has appeared 24 times for Milan across all competitions this campaign, which is more than he has achieved in any season for United.

Contract talks have reportedly stalled between England international Raheem Sterling and his club Manchester City. The forward has two years left to run on his current deal and began negotiations with City before Christmas. But the Star says the process has now been put on hold until the summer after the 26-year-old recently changed agent.

Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir has reportedly attracted the interest of Liverpool. The Express claims the Reds have been watching the 24-year-old for some time but were particularly impressed after seeing him keep a clean sheet in his country’s 3-0 defeat of Norway on the weekend. Cakir has also recorded 10 clean sheets this season for his club Trabzonspor, who are fourth in the Turkish Super Lig.

Players to watch

Ousmane Dembele: The 23-year-old France winger’s contract with Barcelona ends in 2022 but the club is preparing to lock him into an extension, according to Spain’s Mundo Deportivo.

Gareth Bale: Spanish outlet Marco reports the 31-year-old is not in Real Madrid’s plans for next season, despite the Wales forward saying he will return to the Bernabeu once his loan spell at Tottenham ends in the summer.