Football rumours from the media

Paris St Germain are poised to swoop for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah this summer if they lose their star forward Kylian Mbappe, the Daily Mirror reports. Mbappe’s contract talks with PSG have stalled, amid reported interest in him from Real Madrid. Salah is said to interested in a move away from Liverpool, with his former club Chelsea also keeping an eye on the 28-year-old Egyptian.

The Jadon Sancho transfer saga looks set to restart, with Manchester United lining up a concerted bid to sign the winger, the Daily Star reports. United have been one of several clubs linked to Sancho’s Borussia Dortmund team-mate Erling Braut Haaland, but with Sancho likely to cost only half as much as the Norwegian striker at around £80million, and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eager to sign a winger, the 21-year-old Sancho has become the club’s top priority of the summer.

Midfielder Yves Bissouma is set to depart Brighton in the summer after asking to be allowed to leave, according to The Times. The 24-year-old has caught the eye of several leading clubs including Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal. Marseille are also interested in securing a return to France for the Mali international, who previously played for Lille.

Watford are in talks with Colombia striker Rafael Borre ahead of their return to the Premier League next season, according to The Sun. The Hornets are closing in on the free transfer, with the 25-year-old’s contract with his Argentinian club River Plate expiring at the end of the campaign. Borre is said to be keen on a return to Europe, having played for Atletico Madrid earlier in his career.

Leicester are eyeing Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, France’s Foot Mercato reports. But the Foxes would face stiff competition, with Everton, Wolves and Aston Villa also interested. Outside of the Premier League, Soumare has been a long-time target for AC Milan.

Bruno Fernandes: The 26-year-old Portugal midfielder will be offered a new deal by Manchester United which doubles his wages to £200,000 a week, The Sun reports.

Harry Kane: The 27-year-old is a top target for Chelsea if he becomes available for a move away from Tottenham, Football Insider says.

Conor Gallagher: The 21-year-old midfielder wants to make himself part of Chelsea’s first team after his current loan spell at West Brom, despite interest from Leeds, Crystal Palace and Newcastle, according to The Sun.