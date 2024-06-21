21 June 2024

Football rumours: Fulham reignite interest in signing Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah

By NewsChain Sport
21 June 2024

What the papers say

According to the Evening Standard, Fulham have revived their interest in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Everton are confident of keeping hold of centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, writes i Sport.

Manchester United are gearing up to trigger the £33.8million release clause in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee‘s contract, says the Telegraph.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Xavi Simons: The 21-year-old Paris St Germain midfielder is Bayern Munich’s primary transfer target, according to Bild.

Arda Guler: Liverpool are pursuing the 19-year-old attacking midfielder from Real Madrid, says Teamtalk.

