Football rumours: Gareth Southgate set for United if Erik ten Hag goes
What the papers say
Former England boss Gareth Southgate and Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi are frontrunners to take over as Manchester United if the club sack current manager Erik ten Hag, writes the Daily Star.
Also at Old Trafford, Ruud van Nistelrooy is also being considered as an assistant coach over the summer, according to the Times.Barcelona are set to make a bid for Mason Greenwood in the summer but they do face stiff competition from Paris St Germain for the 23-year-old English forward, reports The Sun.
Players to watch
Mario Balotelli: The former Liverpool and Manchester City player is in talks over a move to Spanish club Intercity, with the Italian 34-year-old currently a free agent, reports Spanish publication AS.
Kevin De Bruyne: The midfielder’s pelvic injury will have no bearing on his Manchester City contract negotiations, writes Football Insider.
Aurelien Tchouameni: Real Madrid are open to offers for the French star, with Liverpool keen on a summer transfer for the midfielder for a fee of around £66million, according to Spanish title Fichajes.
