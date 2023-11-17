17 November 2023

Football rumours: Ivan Toney wants escape clause in any new Brentford contract

By NewsChain Sport
17 November 2023

What the papers say

Striker Ivan Toney will demand a transfer release clause if he is to sign a new contract with Brentford, according to The Sun.

Kylian Mbappe has agreed on a deal with Paris St Germain to forgo significant bonuses, according to the Daily Mail. But the France striker, 24, is still to sign a new contract.

Manchester City will compete with Liverpool to re-sign Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane, 27, reports The Sun.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Finley Gorman: Manchester City have agreed on a £1.2million deal to sign the 15-year-old Leeds attacking midfielder, says Football Insider.

Jakub Kiwior: Arsenal are open to letting the Polish 23-year-old leave the club on loan as he is keen on more first-team football, according to 90min.

