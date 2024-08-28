Football rumours: Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling swap deal explored

What the papers say

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly discussing a swap deal that could see England forwards Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling switch clubs.

The Telegraph reports United sporting director Dan Ashworth is in “early” discussions with the Blues exploring the viability of a deal.

It has been expected Chelsea would pay part of Sterling’s wages at his next club as they explore departure options. Another undisclosed European club is also said to be interested in pursuing Sterling.

Sancho spent the last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, while Sterling has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

Leeds have kickstarted discussions with Fortuna Dusseldorf over midfielder Ao Tanaka.

According to the Daily Mail, the Japan International, who Leeds also targeted last summer, has a release clause of £2.65million.

The Whites have been hoping to bolster their midfield over the summer and are reportedly hopeful to get Tanaka over the line before Friday’s summer transfer window deadline.

Leicester are close to a breakthrough in their quest to sign Genk midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, the Telegraph reports. The Belgian club are expected to accept the Foxes’ latest offer for the Morocco international ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.

Leicester boss Steve Cooper is reportedly targeting attacking players, but bids for other targets have fallen through.

Nottingham Forest are in the race for Ajax forward Brian Brobbey after negotiations for Eddie Nketiah’s signature collapsed. The Mirror reports the attacker is one of several options being considered as the Midlands club considers a late move.

The 22-year-old reportedly has an asking price of around £25m. Negotiations to sign Nketiah reportedly collapsed after the Arsenal frontman and Forest failed to agree on personal terms.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Matheus Nunes: Manchester City are yet to decide on the midfielder’s future after becoming aware of interest from Atletico Madrid, ESPN reports. The Spanish club is yet to make a formal approach for Nunes, who has been with City for a year after his £53m move from Wolves last summer.

Tammy Abraham: Roma are open to selling the England striker amid reports of interest from West Ham. According to Football Insider, the Hammers are ready to launch a fresh bid for the former Chelsea man as his time in Italy draws to a close. Other exits would be necessary for West Ham to close the deal, with plans to sign Abraham and add Paris St Germain midfielder Carlos Soler to their squad.