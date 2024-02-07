07 February 2024

Football rumours: Jarrad Branthwaite leads Man Utd’s list of transfer targets

By NewsChain Sport
07 February 2024

What the papers say

Manchester United are said to be turning their transfer focus to a data-driven approach, targeting players of a younger age profile. The i reports the shift stems from new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with Everton’s 21-year-old defender Jarrad Branthwaite at the top of the club’s wishlist.

According to the i, another name on United’s radar is Crystal Palace’s 22-year-old winger Michael Olise, though the France Under-21 player has also been linked with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in recent weeks.

Staying with United, The Telegraph reports Mason Greenwood, who is on loan from the Red Devils at Getafe, has attracted the attention of Atletico Madrid. The England forward has impressed since arriving in Spain this season, and there is expected to be heated competition across LaLiga for his future services.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail, citing Footmercato, says Liverpool contacted Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso in November about succeeding Jurgen Klopp as manager.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Federico Chiesa: Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the Juventus forward’s situation, according to the website HITC.

Savio: ESPN reports talks have taken place between Manchester City and the 19-year-old Brazilian winger, who is currently on loan at Spanish club Girona from French side Troyes.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

King Charles diagnosed with cancer following recent hospital treatment

news

Dad’s Army star Ian Lavender dies aged 77

news

Digger tears down spa and pool house at Captain Tom’s family home

news