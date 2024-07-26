Football rumours: Jarrad Branthwaite plays hardball with Everton
What the papers say
Jarrad Branthwaite will refuse a new deal with Everton unless the club match the £160,000-a-week being offered by suitors Manchester United, the Daily Mail reports.
Jhon Duran could be parting ways with Aston Villa. The Sun reports new midfielder Amadou Onana was spotted wearing the striker’s number on the club’s pre-season tour. Duran has attracted interest from West Ham, who are reportedly in talks with Villa to sign him.
Aston Villa are reportedly keeping an eye on Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi. The 22-year-old has had discussions with Chelsea and Juventus this summer, the Daily Mail reports.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Dani Olmo: Manchester City have made an offer to sign the midfielder from RB Leipzig, Foot Mercato says. Sky Sports reports Barcelona have made a £50m bid for the 26-year-old.
Miguel Almiron: The Newcastle man is in “advanced talks” to join an unnamed Saudi Pro League club, according to Football Insider.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox