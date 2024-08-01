01 August 2024

Football rumours: Joe Gomez eyes fresh start after failed Newcastle trade

By NewsChain Sport
01 August 2024

What the papers say

Joe Gomez could still be open to leaving Liverpool after a potential trade to Newcastle United fell through.

The Daily Mail reports the 27-year-old has also had interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

The England defender has been with the club since 2015 but has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.

Media reports suggest Gomez is keeping his options open out of a desire for more game time.

The planned Newcastle move collapsed last month at the eleventh hour.

Marseille could be willing to pay £17 million for Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Nketiah is expected to leave the Gunners this summer and has not started a league match with the side since December.

Talks between the two clubs will reportedly continue in the coming days.

The Standard reports Leicester could be eyeing a deal for Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew.

The Foxes are understood to have made a formal approach for the 32-year-old, enquiring about his availability.

Palace are reportedly open to letting Ayew leave for the right asking price.

Ayew has been with Palace since 2019 and signed a contract extension last year which would tie him to the club until June 2025.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ryan Kent: Leeds have reportedly made an offer to sign the Fenerbahce attacker, according to Haber Ekspres. The prospective deal is reportedly worth £2.5 million.

Isaak Touré: Wolves and Fulham have reportedly both entered the race for the 21-year-old defender, Football Insider reports. Lorient are reportedly preparing to part ways with the centre-back after their relegation from Ligue 1.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

‘Several casualties’ after helicopter crashes into building in Ireland

news

Police issue warning after ‘incorrect’ name for Southport stabbing suspect posted online

news

Taylor Swift sends support to Southport families after ‘horror’ of knife attack

news