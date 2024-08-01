Football rumours: Joe Gomez eyes fresh start after failed Newcastle trade
Joe Gomez could still be open to leaving Liverpool after a potential trade to Newcastle United fell through.
The Daily Mail reports the 27-year-old has also had interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.
The England defender has been with the club since 2015 but has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.
Media reports suggest Gomez is keeping his options open out of a desire for more game time.
The planned Newcastle move collapsed last month at the eleventh hour.
Marseille could be willing to pay £17 million for Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah, the Daily Telegraph reports.
Nketiah is expected to leave the Gunners this summer and has not started a league match with the side since December.
Talks between the two clubs will reportedly continue in the coming days.
The Standard reports Leicester could be eyeing a deal for Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew.
The Foxes are understood to have made a formal approach for the 32-year-old, enquiring about his availability.
Palace are reportedly open to letting Ayew leave for the right asking price.
Ayew has been with Palace since 2019 and signed a contract extension last year which would tie him to the club until June 2025.
Players to watch
Ryan Kent: Leeds have reportedly made an offer to sign the Fenerbahce attacker, according to Haber Ekspres. The prospective deal is reportedly worth £2.5 million.
Isaak Touré: Wolves and Fulham have reportedly both entered the race for the 21-year-old defender, Football Insider reports. Lorient are reportedly preparing to part ways with the centre-back after their relegation from Ligue 1.
