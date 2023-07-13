13 July 2023

Football rumours: Jordan Henderson weighing up Saudi Arabia move

By NewsChain Sport
13 July 2023

Jordan Henderson is weighing up a move away from Liverpool, according to the Daily Telegraph. Al-Ettifaq, now managed by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, are reportedly keen on the 33-year-old midfielder but have not made a formal bid.

Aaron Ramsey is another international midfielder who has emerged as a target for Saudi Arabia, reports The Sun. But the Wales star, 32, is ready to turn down a big-money move in favour of a return to his first club Cardiff from Nice.

Newcastle are reportedly in talks with relegated Leicester over signing winger Harvey Barnes. The Daily Mail says an opening offer of around £30 million is on the cards.

Centre-back Trevoh Chalobah could be one of the players leaving Chelsea this summer. The Blues are willing to sell the 24-year-old if they get the right offer, according to the Evening Standard.

Players to watch

Joao Felix: Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are all interested in the 23-year-old Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward.

James McAtee: Manchester City have turned down bids around £30 million for the 20-year-old midfielder.

