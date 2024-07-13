Football rumours: Julian Alvarez makes shock request to leave Manchester City
Julian Alvarez has stunned Manchester City by asking to leave this summer, according to El Chiringuito.
Marseille could shelve their shock transfer move for Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood because talks are taking too long, the Sun reports.
Corinthians are in talks to sign 33-year-old former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli, says ESPN.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Lamine Yamal: Barcelona have rejected a £250million summer bid for the 17-year-old Spain star, who has a £1billion release clause, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Kasper Schmeichel: Celtic are in talks with the 37-year-old goalkeeper over a short-term deal, the Daily Mail reports. The Denmark international is a free agent after leaving Anderlecht at the end of his contract this summer.
Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga: Both men are poised to leave Arsenal in the coming days, writes the Daily Mirror.
