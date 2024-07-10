Football rumours: Juventus circle Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho
What the papers say
Sky Sports report that Serie A giants Juventus are still keen on signing Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho.
While in France, some Marseille fans are calling on their club to end interest in Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, according to the Mirror.
Also from the Mirror, the Old Trafford club are keen to approach Fenerbahce over a deal for Arsenal target Ferdi Kadioglu.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Karim Adeyemi: Chelsea are in talks with Borussia Dortmund to cinch a deal for the 22-year-old Germany forward, according to Bild.
Etienne Youte Kinkoue: Nottingham Forest and Wolves are both interested in the 22-year-old French defender, reports Football Insider.
Matthijs De Ligt: Manchester United have verbally agreed terms with the Bayern Munich defender, according to the Manchester Evening News.
