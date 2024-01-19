Football rumours: Karim Benzema eyes possible move to Premier League
What the papers say
French striker Karim Benzema could have his eyes on a move to England as early as this month, the Standard reports, with the 36-year-old said to be unhappy with how his time in the Saudi Pro League is going. However his high wages could prove to be a hurdle in the former Ballon d’Or winner’s move to either Arsenal or Chelsea.
West Ham are shaping up to be the frontrunners in the multi-national battle for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to the Standard. Juventus, Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have all reportedly expressed interest in the 28-year-old.
The Liverpool Echo says French team Lyon are looking to sign Villarreal’s 26-year-old winger Arnaut Danjuma, who is currently on a season-long loan at Everton.
Players to watch
Harry Maguire: Manchester United are reportedly considering a defensive overhaul in the summer with the club looking at options to sell the 30-year-old if a significant offer comes in for the defender, ESPN reports.
Pedro Porro: Manchester City are interested in bringing the 24-year-old Spanish Tottenham defender to the club, Football Insider says.
