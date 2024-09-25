25 September 2024

Football rumours: Kieran Trippier done with Newcastle as three clubs circle

By NewsChain Sport
What the papers say

Kieran Trippier is reportedly “desperate” for a move away from Newcastle, with three top European clubs said to be interested in the defender. According to The Sun, the defender has informed the club he seeks more game time, after starting the season on the bench. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe would reportedly like to hang onto Trippier, however if the situation does not change it is unlikely he will remain at St James Park beyond this year as Fenerbahce, AC Milan and Atalanta monitor developments.

The Sun also reports two Premier League clubs are in the race for Newcastle striker Callum Wilson. Brentford and Fulham are both said to be lining up a January move for the 32-year-old. Brentford supposedly view Wilson as an ideal replacement for Ivan Toney, while Fulham have money to spend.

And the Daily Mirror says talks over a new deal for Everton manager Sean Dyche have been shelved until Dan Friedkin’s £500million takeover of the club is approved.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Marc Guehi: Football Insider reports the Crystal Palace defender is on the radar at Liverpool.

Enzo Zidane: The son of Zinedine Zidane has decided to retire from professional football, according to AS.

