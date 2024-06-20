Football rumours: Lazio take first steps in race for Mason Greenwood
Lazio have taken the first steps to signing Mason Greenwood, opening talks with Manchester United over a £30million move for the 22-year-old, according to the Daily Mail. The Independent reports Juventus and Napoli are also keen on the English forward.
The Old Trafford club’s search for a new striker has taken them to Lille, according to the i. Canada striker Jonathan David, 24, is high on their shortlist of potential reinforcements.
Agreeing a new deal with Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes is not a priority at United, according to the Manchester Evening News. Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have been linked with the 29-year-old.
Fulham have offered a fresh contract to former Brazil international Willian. The Sun says Cottagers boss Marco Silva wants the 35-year-old forward to stay after impressing in the Premier League last season.
Bruno Guimaraes: Arsenal could look to prise the Brazil midfielder, 26, away from Newcastle with a player-plus-cash offer, according to Football Transfers.
Matty Cash: Inter Milan have joined their city rivals AC Milan in monitoring Aston Villa’s 26-year-old Poland right-back.
