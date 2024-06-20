20 June 2024

Football rumours: Lazio take first steps in race for Mason Greenwood

By NewsChain Sport
20 June 2024

What the papers say

Lazio have taken the first steps to signing Mason Greenwood, opening talks with Manchester United over a £30million move for the 22-year-old, according to the Daily Mail. The Independent reports Juventus and Napoli are also keen on the English forward.

The Old Trafford club’s search for a new striker has taken them to Lille, according to the i. Canada striker Jonathan David, 24, is high on their shortlist of potential reinforcements.

Agreeing a new deal with Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes is not a priority at United, according to the Manchester Evening News. Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have been linked with the 29-year-old.

Fulham have offered a fresh contract to former Brazil international Willian. The Sun says Cottagers boss Marco Silva wants the 35-year-old forward to stay after impressing in the Premier League last season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bruno Guimaraes: Arsenal could look to prise the Brazil midfielder, 26, away from Newcastle with a player-plus-cash offer, according to Football Transfers.

Matty Cash: Inter Milan have joined their city rivals AC Milan in monitoring Aston Villa’s 26-year-old Poland right-back.

