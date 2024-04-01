Football rumours: Leeds want Kalvin Phillips if they return to Premier League
What the papers say
If Leeds secure promotion back to the Premier League, they hope to re-sign midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City this summer, according to the Sun.
Both Manchester United and Manchester City are keen on Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong, writes the Sun.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Raphinha: Barcelona are open to offers for the 27-year-old Brazil forward, but it is understood he does not want to leave, writes Sport.
Joao Neves: Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are racing to sign the Portuguese Benfica midfielder, who has a 120 million euro (£102.6 million) release clause, says Sport Witness.
Lucas Paqueta: According to Football Insider, Manchester City are eager to make another move for the 26-year-old West Ham midfielder.
